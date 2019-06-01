Navy Seaman 2nd Class Richard J. Thomson was among the nation’s first World War II casualties and among the last to reach a final resting place.
Thompson was interred Saturday with full military honors at Fairview Cemetery in League City, his hometown, almost 80 years after he was killed in action.
Thomson, who was 18 on Dec. 7, 1941, died aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, a day before his country officially entered the war.
Although long listed among the missing, Thomson was only recently identified through DNA analysis as one of the 429 crewmen killed aboard the Oklahoma, according to officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
“We weren’t expecting anything when the Navy knocked on our door a couple months ago,” Patty Johnson, Thomson’s niece, said Saturday. “We have all been anxiously waiting for this day since his remains were identified.”
Johnson traveled to League City from Beeville, Texas, with her mother, Betty Perkins, Thomson’s sister, for the funeral.
Thomson’s funeral procession was greeted by bagpipers, honor guards and a crowd of supporters there to welcome him home.
“It’s so fantastic for him to be home with my parents,” Perkins said. “I feel complete knowing he’s here.”
Perkins and her brother, John Thomson, received two folded flags in honor of their brother’s service in the U.S. Navy. After the military honors, there was a small service for the family and supporters.
Perkins was only 14 when she lost her 18-year-old brother. He had been her “champion” and “protector” throughout his life, she said.
After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the Thomsons spent years trying to recover their son’s remains. His father, James Thomson, died in 1981 and his mother, Pearl Thomson, died in 1990.
Navy officials offered to bury Thomson at Arlington National Cemetery, but the family decided to bury him alongside his parents.
Thomson’s relatives said they hoped that their blessing would bring hope to others who are awaiting the return of missing loved ones.
“I wish my parents could have seen this,” Perkins said. “But I am so grateful I could watch him come home.”
The Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor was a surprise airstrike against the U.S. Navy base in Honolulu, Hawaii, which killed about 2,400 people and injured another 1,100 people.
The Nevada-class battleship USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island, was struck by several torpedoes during the bombing and eventually capsized, killing 429 crewmen, according to the accounting agency.
