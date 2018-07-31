HITCHCOCK
Just a day after city officials canceled a special commission meeting without explanation, the city released an agenda for a Thursday special meeting that some observers speculate is an attempt by Mayor Dorothy Childress to fire police Chief John Hamm.
Childress on Tuesday sent Hamm an email telling him to attend Thursday’s meeting and included only Mayor pro tem Randy Stricklind in the discussion, Hamm said.
City staff sent out an agenda to The Daily News early Tuesday for a special meeting Thursday with only an item on it for executive session about consulting with an attorney and discussing personnel. Executive sessions are convened out of public view.
Although city officials sent the agenda Tuesday morning, they signed it Monday evening, City Secretary Lucy Dieringer said. Special meetings must be posted 72 hours in advance, according to the state’s open meetings act.
Childress has not responded to repeated requests for comment.
Childress and the police department have been at odds since commissioners in March voted to eliminate four positions in the department as part of a larger effort to cut $900,000 in expenses and keep the city out of the red.
Since then, Hamm has spoken out about some of the department’s struggles, even as Childress in April attempted to quash speculation that cuts to the police department would make the city less safe.
Hamm was hired as Hitchcock’s police chief in 2014.
Hamm, a graduate of Hitchcock High School, grew up in the city and first worked for the department from 1990 to 1992. He returned after a 16-year stint with the Stafford Police Department and has served as code enforcement officer and fire marshal for Hitchcock.
