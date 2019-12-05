Texas City rang in the Christmas season with the city’s annual Christmas Parade on Thursday. Brightly lit floats carrying costumed riders made their way from city hall to 6th Street as crowds gathered to catch candy and listen to festive music.
centerpiece featured
