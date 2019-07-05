GALVESTON
The ownership of the Schlitterbahn Galveston waterpark officially changed hands this week.
On Monday, Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. announced it had completed its purchase of Schlitterbahn's properties in New Braunfels and Galveston.
The $261 million purchase was first announced last month.
Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. is based in Sandusky, Ohio. The company now owns 11 amusement parks and five waterparks around the United States, including its flagship park, Cedar Point Amusement Park, in Ohio.
In a statement released Monday, the company said it planned to update and refresh its new acquisitions, but did not reveal any specific plans for parks.
The company did not respond to questions about its specific plans for Galveston on Friday. The company plans to retain the Schlitterbahn brand at both the parks, according to Monday's release.
Schlitterbahn opened its Galveston park in 2006. The park sits on 26 acres at 2026 Lockheed Road on the West End, leased from the city of Galveston.
