City commissioners will take their first public look at applicants for the open police chief and city administrator positions at a special meeting Tuesday morning, but officials aren’t releasing names of the candidates beforehand.
The job search for both positions has been a focus since the summer, after officials decided to re-create the city administrator job a position that was closed in the ’90s and Mayor Dorothy Childress fired former Hitchcock Police Chief John Hamm, Mayor Pro-tem Randy Strickland said.
At the special meeting today, that search will near an end when commissioners hash out the final candidates and narrow the selection down to two for each position, Commissioner Fard Abdullah said.
“From my understanding, we’ll be narrowing it down to at least two candidates for each,” he said. “Then we’ll get in contact with both and set up a time to start interviewing both.”
Commissioners, who received the names of the applicants for both positions from a search committee formed in August, sent a list of questions to each candidate, Abdullah said. They’ll make their final decision about who to interview in person at the special meeting based on the candidates’ answers, he said.
“The committee did a hell of a job, in my opinion,” Abdullah said. “I’ve had the opportunity to take a look at all of them, and I think they’re all fantastic.”
Although commissioners have had a chance to look at the list of names the search committee decided on three for police chief and four for city administrator members of the public has not. City officials declined to release the names before the meeting.
The names of applicants to most public jobs are open records under the Texas Public Information Act. Only the names of some applicants to some public education jobs can be legally withheld.
“We’re just going to reveal everything at the meeting,” Strickland, who headed the search committee, said. “We’re not going to give out any names right now.”
Lucy Dieringer, the city’s secretary, also declined to provide the names of finalists, as did several members of the search committee and the City Commission.
Mayor Dorothy Childress wasn’t available for comment.
When asked about whether he was concerned the city’s refusal to release public information to city residents before the meeting would raise transparency concerns, Strickland said people might be concerned, but they’re welcome to attend the meeting and find out who the finalists are.
“I’m sure there will be some concerns,” he said. “But a few people that talk to other people around here will put a negative spin on anything we tell them. I feel like if people are in my district and they’re really concerned, they would give me a call and ask what’s going on. If people are really that interested in it, nobody’s called me and asked me except The Daily News.”
