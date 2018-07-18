The jury was new and the charge was different, but the result was the same.
After deliberating more than two days, a jury deadlocked Wednesday sending the case against a League City man accused of beating his stepdaughter to death into a second mistrial.
“It’s a little bit of a mixed blessing,” said Adam Banks Brown, the attorney representing Evan David Nolan, 28. “Obviously, it’s not the not guilty verdict. But it’s our understanding that quite a few jurors think that Evan is not guilty. It’s up to the state to decide what they want to do.”
Officials with the District Attorney’s office wouldn’t commit to bringing Nolan’s case back to trial for a third time.
“That’s a decision we will end up making sometime within the next week,” First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said. “We want to sit down, go through the evidence and see if the jury is willing to talk to us. We want to make a decision after some cool reflection.”
Nolan is accused of beating Whitney Williams, 6, to death while he was watching her and his 1-year-old daughter in 2016 in the family’s apartment.
Another jury in February deadlocked in deciding Nolan’s fate on a capital murder charge, leading a grand jury to re-indict him on a murder charge in June.
Proving someone is guilty of capital murder requires showing that person intentionally or knowingly killed a child, Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
With first-degree murder, prosecutors must prove someone committed an act clearly dangerous to human life, either intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence, Poole said.
First-degree murder carries a potential sentence of five to 99 years, or life, while capital murder carries an automatic life sentence.
The new charge wasn’t enough to sway a jury, however.
“Because it’s a pending case, we can’t comment much,” Petroff said. “But it’s obviously disappointing.”
Defense attorneys through both trials have shifted suspicion to the child’s mother, Brithony Williams.
A plea agreement seems unlikely after the second hung jury, Brown said.
“Evan has said from Day 1 he did not do this act," Brown said. "I firmly believe he didn’t do it. Obviously, several jurors on multiple jury trials have felt the same way.”
Prosecutors have argued the child was injured and died in a very narrow window of time when only Nolan could have been responsible.
A League City police officer driving to work the evening of Aug. 17, 2016, spotted a motorist driving recklessly and stopped the vehicle in the 1500 block of East Main Street.
Brithony Williams got out of the vehicle carrying her unconscious daughter, police said.
Emergency medical personnel attempted CPR on the girl before taking her to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center and later to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where she died the next day.
Williams initially told detectives a baby sitter had been watching her children, but she could not provide police with a phone number, according to police affidavits.
Williams told police the baby sitter had called her at work to tell her Whitney had suffered a seizure and hit her head, according to the affidavits.
League City police and U.S. Marshals arrested Nolan after a traffic stop the day after officers encountered the girl, police said.
