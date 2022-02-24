Young spellers from schools across Galveston competed in the Rotary Club of Galveston’s annual Citywide Fifth-Grade Spelling Bee at Rosenberg Library in Galveston on Thursday.
Karissa Tornatore, of Odyssey Academy, won the title by correctly spelling the word “monitor.”
