GALVESTON
Warnings that a white supremacist group planned to target Galveston with antisemitic propaganda flyers had been misconstrued and the local Jewish community shouldn’t be alarmed, the rabbi of Galveston’s largest synagogue said Monday.
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 12:58 am
GALVESTON
Warnings that a white supremacist group planned to target Galveston with antisemitic propaganda flyers had been misconstrued and the local Jewish community shouldn’t be alarmed, the rabbi of Galveston’s largest synagogue said Monday.
The FBI had warned numerous synagogues across the state that an East Texas-based hate group planned to spread antisemitic propaganda in Texas, but not specifically in Galveston, Rabbi Peter Kessler of Congregation B’nai Israel said.
The FBI confirmed Monday there had been no specific threats against Galveston area synagogues.
“At this time, the FBI has no specific, credible information that would suggest a pending threat to Galveston-area synagogues,” Christina Garza, spokeswoman for the FBI said.
Peggy Green, who is the president of the board of trustees for Congregation Beth Jacob, sent an email Friday to members of the congregation asserting the FBI had warned a white supremacist hate group planned to distribute pamphlets in Galveston.
That was an inaccurate assessment of the FBI’s warning and had caused unrest in the community, Kessler said.
“The organization mentioned by the FBI is a national organization that made no direct threat to distribute materials to incite the Galveston Jewish community,” Kessler said.
Synagogues in San Antonio, for example, also had received the warning, Kessler said.
“The only way to handle these things is not to give these idiots publicity,” Kessler said.
The white supremacist group uses publicity about its campaigns to raise money from among the like-minded, said Jayson Levy, a Galveston resident and a board member and past chairman of the Anti-Defamation League-Southwest.
“It’s disappointing as a Jew, Galvestonian and American to see hate persist as it has,” Levy said. “I’m glad that an incident didn’t occur, but it doesn’t mean it won’t occur.”
It’s important not to overreact to such threats because hate groups thrive off the fear and disruption they cause in a community, Levy said.
It also was important not to ignore acts of hate speech, he said.
“If something were to happen, we would hope that people would report it to the ADL’s website,” Levy said.
People who experience antisemitic, bias or discriminatory incidents can report them on the Anti-Defamation League’s website.
“We are not intimidated by them,” Levy said.
Daily News editors decided to withhold the group’s name on advice and request of the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, and because it appears the group has no plans to act locally.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.