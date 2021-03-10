Pelican takes flight

An American white pelican takes flight as a flock swims and feeds near Beau Rue Street in Hitchcock on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. There were close to 1,000 of the pelicans feeding there Monday, said Gerald Smith, who has a fish camp along the road. The birds are among the migratory species that winter along the Texas Coast.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

An American white pelican takes flight Wednesday in Hitchcock.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription