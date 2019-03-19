A Galveston County family is suing a Texas City doctor’s office and one of its employees, asserting they failed to read a test properly and it led to their father’s death from a heart attack shortly afterward.
Attorney Donna Aversano filed the lawsuit on behalf of Connie and Greta Silvertooth, relatives of the deceased Aubrey Silvertooth, against Siddharta Acharya doing business as Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas and physician Kodlipet Dharmashankar, of League City, on March 13 in the 212th District Court, seeking more than $1 million in damages.
“Plaintiffs do not wish to impose any limit on what they may present to the jury or what the jury may consider as a range of damages in this case,” according to the lawsuit.
Aubrey Silvertooth went to see Dharmashankar on March 22, reporting a history of chest pain over several weeks and shortness of breath, the lawsuit asserts.
Silvertooth told the doctor he felt dizzy, light-headed and almost passed out and also provided a family history of coronary artery disease and a medical history of hypertension and dyslipidemia, the lawsuit asserts. Dyslipidemia is an abnormal amount of lipids in the blood.
Dharmashankar performed an EKG on Silvertooth and diagnosed him with angina and dyspnea, the lawsuit asserts. Dyspnea is difficult or labored breathing.
Silvertooth underwent more tests on March 28, and Dharmashankar misread those as normal instead of abnormal, the lawsuit asserts.
Silvertooth then suffered a heart attack and died on June 8, according to the lawsuit.
“Dr. Dharmashankar and Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas could have prevented his death with proper and timely medical care and treatment,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
AMUSEMENT RIDE LAWSUIT
A major island tourist attraction controlled by island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta is facing a million-dollar lawsuit in Harris County from a man who asserts he sustained a traumatic brain injury on one of its rides.
An attorney representing Carlos Arrambide filed the lawsuit on March 11 against Willie G’s Post Oak doing business as Pleasure Pier, Landry’s, Fertitta Entertainment and Interlink FR Sarl, asserting Arrambide was seriously injured while on the Pirate’s Plunge ride at Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Arrambide visited the amusement park in August 2017 with his wife and grandson and, during that visit, his head slammed into the passenger log of the log flume at the bottom of a 40-foot drop of the ride, according to the lawsuit.
“Plaintiff sustained a traumatic brain injury, resulting in cognitive deficits and psychological injuries, as well as a burst fracture of his C-1 vertebrae and multiple cervical compression fractures,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
Arrambide’s lawsuit is not the first one for the Galveston amusement park. Colorado parents filed a lawsuit in federal court against Houston-based Landry’s, asserting their daughter was injured in 2016 while riding the Pirate’s Plunge.
SEEKING SECURITY DEPOSIT
A League City man is suing a Houston man, seeking compensation for a $2,500 security deposit he paid on a Texas City apartment that flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
Houston-based attorney Leah Buenik Nommensen filed the lawsuit March 7 on behalf of Brent Labs against Mike Laird, of Houston, in the 405th District Court in Galveston County, seeking less than $100,000 in damages.
Labs reached an agreement with Laird to lease a property on Mockingbird Lane in Texas City, including a $2,500 security deposit and $1,250 per month in rent, the lawsuit asserts. The lease began in April 2017.
But Hurricane Harvey hit the area in late August 2017 and the rental home was flooded with between 3 inches and 5 inches of water during the storm, the lawsuit asserts.
Laird agreed to repair the residence and, on Sept. 20, Labs moved back in with his family, but discovered extensive mold damage, according to the lawsuit.
Labs then notified Laird he intended to terminate the lease using a section of the property code, asked for the return of the security deposit and left the residence on Oct. 4, the lawsuit asserts.
But on Nov. 6, Laird sent an itemized list of charges letter for $780 and said he planned to keep the whole deposit, the lawsuit asserts.
“To date, defendant has never provided plaintiff with a written description or an accounting for deductions warranting retention of the entire security deposit,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the complaint, court records show.
