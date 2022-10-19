GALVESTON
A jury Wednesday returned a not guilty verdict for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
After a half-day trial and more than three hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted Hector Ramirez-Martinez, 20, of an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.
Ramirez-Martinez had been accused of bringing a 12-year-old Montgomery County girl to Galveston for sex when he was 17.
“The state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this took place in Galveston,” said defense attorney Mark Diaz of Mark Diaz and Associates. “A juror told me that it was not proven that she was taken here because she could not say where she was exactly.”
The girl ran away from her Liberty County home on June 18, 2020, according to an affidavit by detective Max Fruchtnicht from the Special Victims Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
The girl informed her juvenile probation officer in Montgomery County she had sex with two men she met online, according to the affidavit.
During an interview at Children’s Safe Harbor in Conroe, the girl said she had a relationship between December 2019 and February 2020 with a man named “Hector,” according to the affidavit.
She said she ran away from home four times to engage in sex with Ramirez-Martinez and on two of those occasions they went to Galveston, according to the affidavit.
Detectives were given the girl's phone and her Facebook and Instagram accounts, along with a Facebook account identified as Ramirez-Martinez’s, according to the affidavit. Fruchtnicht identified two Instagrams and a Facebook account, which belonged to Ramirez-Martinez, and communication indicating sexual contact between the two, according to the affidavit.
Communications also showed that Ramirez-Martinez had said he was in Galveston at the times the girl said they were, according to the affidavit.
Fruchtnicht met with Ramirez-Martinez, who identified the social media accounts as his and told Fruchtnicht that about January or February of 2020, he picked up the girl and took her to a hotel near Galveston beach, where they had sex, according to the affidavit.
Ramirez-Martinez said he believed the girl was 15 to 16 years old, however, according to the affidavit.
Ramirez-Martinez was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Jan. 15, 2021 and held on bond of $40,000 in the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office since then.
Although he was exonerated in Galveston County, Ramirez-Martinez will be transferred to Harris County Jail on another warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to The Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
