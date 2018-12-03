The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's Office annual Tree of Angels ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center at 600 59th St. in Galveston.
The ceremony, in its 20th year, is a way to memorialize and honor loved ones who have been lost to violent crime.
Four trees will be placed in the Jury Assembly Room of the Galveston County Justice Center. During the ceremony the names of each crime victim will be read aloud, and friends and relatives can place ornaments on trees in memory of deceased loved one.
For information, call Christina Garza at 409-770-5460.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.