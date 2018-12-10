Owners of rapidly deteriorating historic or archeological resources in Texas can apply for grant funding from the Texas Historical Commission through 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
The commission encourages applications for projects that involve properties, sites, or collections that address issues of ethnic diversity and other historically underserved subjects, groups, and property types. Heritage education projects are also eligible for funding.
This year, the commission has a special earmark of grant funds available for up to $105,777 for projects in Galveston County.
The grant program application guide is available at thc.texas.gov/tptf. For more information, call 512-463-6094.
— Angela Wilson
