LEAGUE CITY
Former City Manager Mark Rohr is moving to East Texas, more than two years after being fired in 2016.
The Marshall City Commission in a 5-1 vote late Thursday hired Rohr as the new city manager. He’ll begin work in January, officials said.
The city of more than 23,000 had been searching for a new leader since its last full-time city manager announced her retirement in January.
The League City Council fired Rohr in a 5-3 vote Dec. 13, 2016.
Attorneys representing Rohr then filed a lawsuit in federal court in July 2017, asserting the city and Mayor Pat Hallisey violated his civil rights in a retaliation campaign.
That lawsuit is still ongoing in the courts, records show. Both Hallisey and the city filed motions for summary judgment in late November, court records show.
In the months before Marshall named him its new city manager, Rohr also appeared on several other cities’ finalist lists. Rohr appeared as a finalist for city manager jobs in Killeen, Texas, and Destin, Florida, among others.
Before working for League City, Rohr was the city manager of Joplin, Missouri. The Joplin City Council fired him Feb. 4, 2014.
The League City Council hired him in March 2014.
