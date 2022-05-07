SANTA FE
It was a memorable birthday for Bill Pittman.
Pittman turned 66 years old Saturday.
He was also elected the mayor, receiving, appropriately, about 66 percent of the vote.
Pittman defeated Fidencio "Junior" Leija, by 425 votes, according to complete but unofficial results. Both men already were members of the city council.
"I'm really looking forward to working with the city and the new council and taking the city forward," Pittman said. "I think the city is going to be a stronger city if we can just start working together."
Pittman, who owns a residential construction business, was a two-term councilman and became interim mayor in February, after the resignation of former Mayor Jason Tabor.
"I think we're past it," Pittman said of Tabor's resignation. "We're moving forward, and I think this will kind of closes that down and we can start shifting gears."
In down-ballot races, John Dickinson received 61 percent of the vote to replace Leija in council Place 4. He defeated Michael McCarvell and Jarrad Moore. Dana Marks defeated R. W. "Rusty" Schroeder by 256 votes to win the City Council Place 5 seat previously held by Pittman.
Position No.1 City Councilman Brandon Noto was reelected after running unopposed.
Among the council's first priority will be hiring a permanent city manager, Pittman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.