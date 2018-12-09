FRIENDSWOOD
Utility bills might increase by as much as 44 percent for residents in 2019 as officials seek ways to fund the city’s five-year water and sewer capital improvement plan.
“Up until now, if it was not necessary, it was not done,” said Jeff Newpher, spokesman for the city. “Now, there’s a lot of necessary work.”
The city’s capital improvement plan calls for more than $39 million in projects over the next five years, including work on several lift stations, contributions to constructing a 42-inch water line to the Southeast Water Purification Plant in Houston and switching to automated meters, among other projects.
To fund those projects, officials with Austin-based Nelisa Heddin Consulting LLC have recommended the city implement a new rate structure for billing residents for water and sewer use that could push an average utility bill up by about $67, from an average of $144 to about $211, on a home that uses 20,000 gallons during a billing cycle.
Friendswood bills residents and businesses for water and sewer use every other month, instead of monthly like most other cities, Newpher said.
The rate would continue to increase with the average resident using 20,000 gallons of water paying about $245 in 2023, an increase of about 70 percent over the rate in effect now, records show.
The rates might not increase that much, however, Newpher said.
The consultants presented a highest-cost scenario, he said.
“Those numbers are meant to show how much it would cost if the city did every project it could,” Newpher said.
While the proposed increase is substantial, even if the council votes to approve it without changes, the city’s rates would be comparable to surrounding cities, Newpher said.
A League City resident using 20,000 gallons of water, for instance, pays about $212.50 for every two months, according to the consultant. A Pearland resident pays about $277 for the same amount.
The city council and administrators are reviewing options and other means of funding some of the improvements, Newpher said.
But many of the items are necessary, and the council should address them sooner rather than later, he said.
The new rates would go into effect about 60 days after the council approved a new cost structure, Newpher said.
