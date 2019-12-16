Eric Wilson will join the Gulf Coast Water Authority as chief of staff effective Feb. 17. Wilson will focus on planning, engineering, capital project delivery and Federal Emergency Management Administration projects.
Wilson has more than 25 years of municipal utilities experience in the region, including the city of Galveston’s Hurricane Ike recovery efforts. He also served for seven years on the authority's board of directors.
