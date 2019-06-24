Vice Chairman J.T. Edwards officially resigned Monday from the Galveston Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
Edwards has served on the board since October 2012, when then-Mayor Lewis Rosen appointed him to replace Betty Massey.
At the time of his election as mayor, Rosen let it known that he intended to see Massey off the housing authority board after a public disagreement over the direction Galveston should take to replace public housing units destroyed after Hurricane Ike.
Replacement of those units with mixed-income housing developments and scattered-site housing is still underway 11 years after Ike.
Edwards offered tearful words of gratitude for his colleagues on the board and admiration for the staff and administrators at the Galveston Housing Authority.
"This has been a labor of love," Edwards said. "When I came, it was war. The city was at war after Hurricane Ike over what public housing meant back then."
Citing his specialty of professional development and politics — he has been a leader in the local Republican party, serving in multiple roles — Edwards said affordable housing needed to be saved to put people on the road to self-sufficiency.
“This should be about giving a hand up, not a handout,” Edwards said.
Edwards thanked the Texas General Land Office for its role in enabling replacement housing in Galveston, though he has been a vocal critic of at least one Land Commissioner’s handling of the city’s disaster funding. He also suggested the authority will enjoy a better working relationship with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the current federal administration.
“I’ll say this bluntly,” Edwards said. “This agency loves everyone. This agency works for everyone. Anyone who says otherwise is blatantly false.”
Housing Authority Executive Director Mona Purgason presented Edwards a plaque commemorating his tenure on the board.
"We've greatly benefited from his participation," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.