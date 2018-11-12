GALVESTON
After delaying discussion about an ordinance requiring drivers to make room for bicyclists, the city council Thursday will discuss revisions that remove rules on approaching bikes from behind and add requirements for bike lights.
The city council in September pushed back a vote on the ordinance over concerns about whether parts of it were enforceable.
The new draft aims to clean up some ambiguous language and adds rules requiring drivers passing bikes to slow down. The revision calls for drivers to slow to 20 mph or less than the posted speed limit, or to 15 mph, whichever is greater, according to city council documents.
For example, an automobile passing a bike in 50 mph zone would be required to slow to 30 mph; a pass in a 25 mph zone could be done legally at 15 mph, according to the documents.
The revised draft includes a safe-passing distance requirement and new language requires bicyclists riding at night to equip their bikes with white lamps on the front and a red lamps on the back.
A front lamp and rear reflector or light already is a state law, according to the Texas Department of Transportation website.
While the ordinance won’t prevent all collisions, it could have a benefit, Shawn Buckley, manager of Island Bicycle Co., said.
“Cyclists are very much an endangered species,” Buckley said. “It still can happen, but it’s good to have something on the books so if you get injured, there’s a recourse.”
The updated draft requires passing drivers to give bicycles at least 3 feet of room, but removes language about staying 6 feet from the back of a bicycle, according to the draft.
That change would undermine the ordinance, Buckley said.
“That’s where 90 percent of cyclists get hit from is behind,” he said.
Concerns about enforcement still stand for District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly, she said.
“It still comes down to unless somebody actually gets hit, it’s the person in the street versus the car in the street,” Bly said. “There’s just no way to enforce that.”
She also wonders how the ordinance would affect tourists, who are unlikely to know about it, she said.
Managing the public’s expectations is a bigger concern for police Chief Vernon Hale, he said.
“The problem is the expectation from the public that an officer can be running down the street and enforce it,” Hale said.
The ordinance would present problems for police officers who didn’t witness infractions themselves, but took statements from witnesses, Hale said.
That’s because the ordinance applies to the driver of the car, but officers would have no way to know whether the car’s owner or another driver was behind the wheel, Hale said.
He wants to focus on safety features, citing the required back lights on bicycles as a good step, he said.
Discussion of the ordinance came about after two bicyclists died in the city earlier this year and a video went viral showing a cyclist narrowly missing collision with a truck on FM 3005.
This draft ordinance is the next step in a process, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“I know that was the goal was to not just pass it for the sake of passing an ordinance to have one that was meaningful and enforceable,” Maxwell said. “This is going to be the next best attempt at it.”
The updated ordinance retains the old language of a $500 fine for violators.
The ordinance would apply to all vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, maintenance workers, people on horseback and those on motor-assisted wheelchairs.
(1) comment
I probably missed the discussion regarding bicyclists and the responsibility they share in their own safety. Seems to me the rules apply to automobile drivers, and nothing is mentioned about bicyclists. Are there any rules they are required to follow except for lighting at night?
