HITCHCOCK
A man was charged with a felony drug offense after a raid in which deputies reported finding 23 grams of crack cocaine and 87 marijuana plants.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office Special Crimes Unit and its tactical response team executed a search warrant Tuesday at a house in 5900 block of Virginia Street in Hitchcock, law enforcement officers said.
Eric Gamble, 34, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
He was being held Wednesday in the Galveston County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
— Marissa Barnett
