The 30th annual Kwanzaa celebration "Operational Unity," sponsored by the Nia Cultural Center, will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston.
The Kwanzaa Market will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of wares from local vendors. The principle of the day, Ujamaa (cooperative economics), will be the focus of the event.
The program will feature performances by the center's Freedom School Scholars, Jakirrah Jenkins, Sehah Youth and Fitness Center of Houston, and The Dancing Dolls.
Village Keeper Awards will be presented to Gregory Wilson Sr., Angela Hill, Lorraine Hunter-Simpson, Wendy Langham, Stephen Holmes, Aaron Deyon Jr., Tonia Griffin, and Bobbi Holman. Distinguished Elder Awards will also be presented.
The community is also asked to bring a dish or food item for the community feast.
For information, visit www.niacultural.org or call 409-765-7086.
— Angela Wilson
