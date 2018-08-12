GALVESTON
City leaders are forming a committee to decide possible changes to the parking fee system along the seawall and to put together a referendum for voters to decide as early as May 2019.
Later this month, the Galveston City Council will take up guidelines for an ad hoc committee to look at how the system for charging drivers to park along Seawall Boulevard is structured before the program’s authorization runs out, officials said. The group could decide to change rates, hours or rules, or possibly scrap the program altogether.
The group also could help get out the word to the public and build support for whatever iteration of seawall parking ends up on the ballot, Councilwoman Jackie Cole said. The committee would host public meetings to get residents’ views about how the program should work, she said.
“The more people involved, the more people that talk about it, the better chance there is that is passes,” Cole said.
The city’s authority to collect parking fees along Seawall Boulevard expires in July 2020 because of sunset provision, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. Voters approved charging the fees in 2011 and the city began collecting money in 2013. The referendum authorizing the fees also called for a sunset vote seven years after the program began, Yarbrough said.
People parking on the seawall are charged $1 an hour and up to $8 a day to park in spots along the beach between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Councilman Craig Brown said. There’s also a $25 annual pass, intended for residents, he said. By law, the city cannot charge residents and visitors differently for an annual pass, he said.
The committee, which council members said would be made up of representatives from the city, park board and the chamber, would be deciding rates and hours for seawall parking, Brown said.
“The park board will be an integral part of that,” Brown said. “They know it better than anybody.”
City council, with the help of the city, would also need to make decisions about how the money is spent, Brown said. The current paid parking program has helped pay for bathrooms, lights and landscaping along the seawall, among other things, officials said. Those initiatives could continue, but voters would want to know a plan for how it was spent, he said.
The committee would also decide on a period for when the program might next sunset, Yarbrough said.
Cole requested numbers about how much revenue the parking program brings in and how much it costs to operate, which could help inform decisions about what to do with the program. City Manager Brian Maxwell and Park Board of Trustee Executive Director Kelly de Schaun could present that data at the Aug. 23 meeting, officials said.
The park board oversees the seawall parking, while the city oversees downtown parking.
During the Aug. 23 meeting, city council will develop a mission statement and charges for the committee, Yarbrough said. Cole cautioned against the charges being too numerous or varied, as to not distract away from the referendum. Yarbrough agreed it should be kept specific to the ballot initiative.
Yarbrough urged the vote be held in May to leave open two other possible elections before the program sunsets in case it doesn’t get approval from voters, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.