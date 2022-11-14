GALVESTON
On a cold Monday morning, construction workers drilled and hammered away at a dilapidated pavilion on Stewart Beach, home of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
The work was not restorative, or even remedial, officials argue. It was part of increasingly desperate and expensive steps meant to keep the crumbling building more or less operable.
Cold wind blew through scaffolding inside the building where a hall has been shored up to protect workers from loose concrete falling from the ceiling, as has often happened.
The Stewart Beach building, 201 Seawall Blvd., which used to be a nightclub, has seen better days, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said over the sound of jackhammers.
“It was about nine years ago that the building had hit its expiration date,” Davis said.
The Beach Patrol, which provides lifeguard services along most of Galveston’s beachfront, needs a new headquarters on Stewart Beach, Davis said.
“We need to be on the sand and be on the busiest beach, which is Stewart Beach,” Davis said.
Davis plans today to present renderings of proposed new headquarters to the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which oversees the Beach Patrol. He hopes to drive home the point that the battered and worn out building is no longer cutting it in terms of safety and performance.
The new headquarters would provide space for increasing staff, a new training facility, a new gym and potentially be a tourist attraction and educational center for the public, Davis said.
Securing the renderings, which Davis wouldn’t disclose until his board had seen them, was the first step toward a new facility, he said. The next step is to lay out the engineering plans and cost projections for the building, Davis said.
The price of the new headquarters will be about $8 million, he said.
“We’ve been saving for over two decades in our reserve fund to kickstart a new building,” Davis said. “We’ve known this was coming forever.”
The beach patrol has been setting hotel occupancy tax funds aside in park board reserve funds for more than two decades to help fund the new headquarters, Davis said.
He estimated about $3 million of the park board’s reserve fund would be available for the headquarters project.
Where the rest of the money would come from to complete the project would be a subject of future discussion, Davis said.
Beach Patrol is 100 percent funded by hotel occupancy tax money, which is collected from people who rent lodging such as hotel rooms and beach houses, and uses no ad valorem tax dollars to fund its operation, Davis said.
It’s vital that everyone supports this building because it’s being funded with public money, Davis said.
The park board is spending about $200,000 a year to maintain a building that’s a safety hazard, Davis said.
Austin Kirwin, lieutenant with the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, has been involved with the squad since he was 10 years old.
“Over the years I’ve noticed an increasing degradation of the facility,” Kirwin, who is now 34, said. “The idea of getting a new building is huge.”
Construction of the building would take six to 12 months, said Sheryl Rozier, project manager with the park board.
But realistically the whole project, including permitting, would take about four years, Davis said.
“In a perfect world, it would take a two-year process,” Rozier said. “But because of the bureaucracy’s, it will take longer. It’s different when you have to work with the government.”
The new building, if all goes according to plan, is projected to last 70 years with the new improvements in infrastructure and materials, Davis said.
It’s imperative the new headquarters is larger than the original building in case the patrol increases in size, like it has over the years, Davis said.
“We don’t want to go through all this work and put in this expense and shortly outgrow the headquarters in five years,” Davis said. “We’re going to build room for extra capacity in there, knowing that we’re thinking ahead.”
The new building is designed to use natural breezes to provide climate control for sections of the building, saving money in the construction, Davis said.
The new building will allow the patrol to work efficiently after a major storm with no problems, Davis said.
