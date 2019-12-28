Celebrants gathered Saturday at Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston for the Nia Cultural Center’s 31st annual Kwanzaa celebration.
Kwanza, meaning “first fruits,” is a celebration of African heritage observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Each day of the observance focuses on one of seven values that are seen as the foundations of family, community and culture among African Americans, as well as throughout the world African community. The Nguzo Saba, or Seven Principles, are unity (umoja in Swahili), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective work and responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa); purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba) and faith (imani).
