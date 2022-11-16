GALVESTON

Leaders of Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees at a meeting with the city council today will pitch an amended interlocal agreement they say would resolve a conflict over custody of millions of hotel occupancy dollars and affirm their organization’s status as an independent governmental entity.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(2) comments

Charlotte O'rourke

What’s to discuss? Follow the law. It’s not optional for everyone but the Park Board. Otherwise why should anyone adhere to any city or state law …. that they just don’t like …. to make things easier..

Report Add Reply
Don Schlessinger

Thank you, Charlotte.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription