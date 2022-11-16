Leaders of Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees at a meeting with the city council today will pitch an amended interlocal agreement they say would resolve a conflict over custody of millions of hotel occupancy dollars and affirm their organization’s status as an independent governmental entity.
At issue is whether the city and island tourism managers have for years inadvertently violated state laws and the local charter by allowing the park board to keep hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than city accounts, by not exercising oversight of the park board’s annual budget and by not requiring the park board to submit frequent reports about how it has spent hotel tax money.
The city council last month deliberated ordinances meant to compel the park board to within seven days move about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts and requiring other administrative steps meant to get both organizations in compliance with the law.
The city and park board disagree about whether the system used since 2015 violates the law. City Attorney Don Glywasky says it does; the park board has offered legal opinions to the contrary and the city council deferred action on the ordinances until after today’s joint meeting.
“I feel comfortable that we can solve this with an interlocal agreement as opposed to ordinances,” park board Chairman Marty Fluke said.
Amending an interlocal agreement already in effect would be the least disruptive way to satisfy the law, Fluke said.
“We would like to see a more robust interlocal that can be a singular point of reference as opposed to multiple local laws, charters and state tax codes,” Fluke said.
The park board is prepared, optimistic, ready to listen and to iron out any misconceptions, Fluke said.
One method to resolve the problem would be for the council to officially designate park board accounts as city accounts, Fluke said.
“In my opinion, where we keep it now is a city depository,” Fluke said.
From the park board’s perspective, the new ordinances would do three things, said Bryson Frazier, chief financial officer for the park board.
“It changes the way we collect, deposit and distribute the HOT; it changes the way we budget and approve the HOT and it also changes the way we receive our HOT distribution that’s allocated to the park board,” Frazier said.
Those proposed changes have inspired worry among some park board leaders that the city wants to divert hotel tax revenue from its intended purposes of promoting tourism.
“The first item of the city’s legislative agenda is an intent to reclassify the state hotel occupancy tax to fund general policing,” Park Board CEO Kelly de Schaun said.
“This puts the question about the legitimacy of holding HOT taxes at the park board to a new light.”
That item was on the city’s legislative agenda as a placeholder, Mayor Craig Brown said.
The city is, however, looking into the concept of using the hotel funds for other areas, Brown said.
City Manager Brian Maxwell declined to comment about the idea of using hotel tax money for general policing, but said the city council would discuss the topic during the joint meeting.
The joint meeting, the first between the two since October, 2019, is 2:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 823 25th St.
(2) comments
What’s to discuss? Follow the law. It’s not optional for everyone but the Park Board. Otherwise why should anyone adhere to any city or state law …. that they just don’t like …. to make things easier..
Thank you, Charlotte.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.