GALVESTON COUNTY
Two local school districts were awarded grants through the bipartisan federal Safer Communities Act.
High Island Independent School District and Santa Fe School District were among five Houston-area districts to receive a portion of $1.3 million to improve school safety. The grants are meant to provide mental health access and enhance school safety.
Funding for the grant comes from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
Santa Fe ISD was granted $150,000 of the $1.3 million.
The money would be spent on the Linewize Monitoring System, which is software that searches for signs of behavior that could be harmful to students, said Jenny Davenport, assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Communications.
The district also will spend the money to place 160 cameras with different lens capabilities on its five campuses. Some will replace old cameras and others are new for areas that need higher lens abilities.
Santa Fe High School, the site of the May 18, 2018 shooting that took the lives of 10, has invested in security upgrades since the shooting.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the accused shooter is confined to mental institution and his trial is in limbo.
High Island ISD was granted $82,500 through the initiative.
“I am elated that we were granted this money,” said High Island ISD Superintendent David Walker. “All credit goes to my team who worked tirelessly to get us this grant. It will go a long way in keeping our kids and facilities safe.”
The grant money will go toward improving physical security of such things as doors, for cameras and for improving access controls, Walker said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
