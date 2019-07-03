League City got an early jump in Fourth of July festivities at the annual League City Fireworks Extravaganza at Chester Davis Sportsplex on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Visitors donned their red, white and blue to take in live music, food, contests and a fireworks display.
League city celebrates Fourth of July
Stuart Villanueva
Photojournalist
Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014.
