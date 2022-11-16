GALVESTON
Galveston public school trustees in a unanimous vote Wednesday approved schematic designs for a new $189 million Ball High School, a three-year project by PBK Architects, a Houston-based company.
The estimated cost of demolishing the existing Ball High School is $3 million, according to PBK.
The aging building, constructed in 1953 and last renovated in 2007, is a drain on the school district’s budget and old electrical systems. Leaking pipes and roofs plague the high school, officials have said in the past.
The new Ball High School is slated to be built on or near the site of the current building, 4115 Ave. O.
The new buildings previewed Wednesday are designed to honor the architecture of the original Ball High School, officials said.
“A big part of our design process is respecting the buildings that are already existing in the city,” Darius Zacharakis, PBK associate said during the presentation.
There is a significant value in protecting the historical style, but also keeping the school fresh and moving forward, Zacharakis said.
The crew is in the design development phase of the work, Manuel Torres, a PBK partner, said.
The board will have to approve any future changes made to the approved schematic designs.
Now that plans have been approved, PBK will move onto the construction documents phase, which the firm hopes to start in March of 2023. That next stage includes developing construction documents and preparing documents for permitting, bidding and construction.
The new design concept will split the school into two main buildings, separated by Avenue O. On the west side of the road will be the new south wing of the school, and on the east side will be the new north wing of the school.
To prevent students from having to cross Avenue O, the schematic plan has a skywing stretching from one side of the school to the other.
“You guys worked extremely well with us,” Trustee Johnny Smecca told the PBK team Wednesday. “The whole appearance was just really impressive, and it made me feel really good about how we are progressing at this point.”
The district might house classes in the Scott Elementary School building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2, about a block from the high school campus and in portable buildings while the new school is being built.
The district intends to cause as little distraction to instruction as possible and moving students into portables would be unpreferred, however, Brown said.
The district instead hopes to adjust construction schedules for the convenience of students.
The demolition of the building is estimated to take place around fall 2023 at the earliest, Brown said.
Voters on May 7 approved all five propositions of a $315 million Galveston Independent School District bond package that will set the district up with new academic and athletic facilities.
(1) comment
Nice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.