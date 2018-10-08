GALVESTON
County commissioners today will consider submitting four applications to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for repairs at community centers and public facilities damaged by Hurricane Harvey last year.
The county will seek funding to pay for repairs made at the Dickinson Senior Center, 2714 state Highway 3 in Dickinson, and the Wayne Johnson Community Center, 4102 FM 519 in La Marque, according to documents.
The county also will seek money for repairs to facilities at Bayshore Park, 2934 E. Bayshore Drive in Dickinson, and will ask to be reimbursed tens of thousands of dollars for emergency mosquito abatement it provided in the days after Hurricane Harvey.
Combined, the county is seeking $163,181.30 in disaster public assistance grants for the four projects, according to the documents.
The projects are the first FEMA projects to reach the commissioners for approval since Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in Texas on Aug. 25, 2017. More projects are expected to go before commissioners in the future.
Last week, commissioners said they wanted repairs to a pedestrian bridge at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson to be considered for FEMA funding after it was declared unsafe and unusable after an engineering review.
The repairs at the Dickinson Senior Center is the largest of the four projects, with the county requesting $84,658.66 for work done after the storm.
The nearly 4,000-square-foot building was flooded with up to 2 inches of water for several days after the storm. The county already has spent more than $57,000 on repairs to the facility, according to the county’s application. It has plans to spend another $26,494 on the facility to repair and replace equipment and furniture damaged by the flood.
The county is seeking about $47,000 for mosquito abatement it provided after the hurricane, and is seeking to be reimbursed about $40,000 for materials used between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4, 2017, when cleanup from the storm began in earnest.
At the Bayshore Park, the county is seeking reimbursement for the cost of replacing deck material and supports at two piers that were submerged in flood waters, and for other items damaged at the park. For the La Marque community center, the county is seeking reimbursement for a refrigerator, books, Bingo machines and food — including 2 gallons of ice cream — that were lost during the hurricane.
On Wednesday, FEMA announced it had awarded $1 billion to Texas cities, counties and nonprofits in public assistance grants since Hurricane Harvey made landfall.
Commissioners will meet for their regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
