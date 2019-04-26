GALVESTON
One hundred years can change a lot about what it means to be a Boy Scout. For one thing, modern scouts, including the ones in Galveston’s Troop 104, can travel much farther away for scouting adventures.
“The troop has gone to Alaska,” Scout Master Phil Leasure said. “We hiked in the tundra for eight days in the rain. The troop has gone to Minnesota to the Great Lakes.”
Troop 104 turns 100 this year, and past and current members will gather Sunday to honor the anniversary and the troop’s legacy, including its commitment to outdoor education.
The ceremony, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2215 Ball St., aims to bring the past members and current scouts together, Leasure said.
While there were a few years the troop wasn’t active, it has been promoting scouting on the island since 1919, Leasure said.
Originally, Troop 104 was called Troop 2 and was one of six island troops, he said. Today, it is one of four active Boy Scout troops on the island.
The troop’s lessons have stuck with its alumni.
For Galveston resident Lyle York, the lessons are now 30 years old.
York was a Troop 104 member for two or three years in the early 1980s, he said.
“That was the main thing about the Boy Scouts is learning to be respectful to all people,” York said. “The message you learn, you didn’t realize you were learning.”
He remembers camping and learning to tie knots with his cousins, who were also in the troop, he said.
Though he was mostly in the group for the fun of it, York carries the lessons of scouting with him, he said.
“It was a place to belong,” York said. “Kids just want to be where you feel like you belong.”
Much about scouting has changed in the last 100 years, said Oliver Black, a longtime volunteer with the troop to help scouts earn their merit badges, he said.
In the past decade, the scouting organization, which has rebranded itself from Boy Scouts of America to Scouts BSA, faced backlash about the organization’s opposition to allowing gay men and boys to be troop leaders and scouts and, more recently, its integration of girls into boy scout programs.
There is some benefit to boys having a space with other boys, both older and younger to them, Black said.
“I’ve literally seen boys go on some of these campouts, particularly on the high adventure stuff, and come back with a completely different attitude,” Black said. “It was something they were worried about before that they found out they could do.”
Scouts have had to adapt new skills into the program, as well, Leasure said. The troop still focuses on wilderness skills but now, the scouts also include lessons in modern technology, he said. Recent years have seen the introduction of merit badges for digital technology, game design and computer programming.
The troop has always been about teaching young men to be leaders and volunteers in their community, he said.
“I like seeing these boys go from 11 years old up to 18 and becoming young men and taking leadership roles,” Leasure said.
The Bay Area Council, which oversees troops in the region, is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, according to the council website. The organization was formed in Galveston on March 28, 1919.
Troop 104 was originally chartered months later, on Aug. 6, 1919, Leasure said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.