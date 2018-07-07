A project to connect neighborhoods in the Claremont subdivision to a citywide hike and bike trail advanced when the League City council in late June approved use of eminent domain to gain an easement, citing homeowner association support.
But the homeowner’s association controlling the easement told residents it wasn’t aware of the city’s intent, according to an email provided to The Daily News.
An easement is a right to cross or otherwise use someone else’s land for a specified purpose.
Eminent domain powers give governments the right to expropriate private property for public use. However, governments must compensate the property owners.
“The HOA is not taking a stance for or against the trail easement,” officials said. “The board is simply presenting the information and asking every owner to participate in the vote.”
Representatives of the association did not respond to a request for clarification.
The project, which city officials are calling the Claremont Connector Hike & Bike Trail, calls for a 7,186-foot trail to be built at a cost of $482,505 just north of Gilmore Elementary School, 3552 W. League City Parkway, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The connector has been envisioned since 2010, when the city created its trails master plan, which calls for 212 miles of trail to connect and link schools, parks, neighborhoods and business centers, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
About 560 feet of the trail would run through the Village of Oak Creek Colony, Greer Osborne said.
City staff members in June 2017 asked for the Village of Oak Creek Colony Homeowner’s Association to donate a 525-foot long, 18-foot wide easement to proceed with the project, officials said.
“The homeowner’s association board is generally supportive, but they can’t get the sufficient votes,” Baumgartner told the city council June 26.
The association requires two-thirds support from all property owners to make the easement donation, but only received 34 votes in favor and 11 votes against it during a May 17 meeting, city officials said.
“If we can’t get enough votes to support or reject the donation, we are left with one alternative to move forward,” Baumgartner said. “With eminent domain, the good thing is there’s some compensation.”
Just because the council approved use of eminent domain doesn’t mean it will necessarily be used, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“Maybe it will get the attention of the neighborhood to come tell us one way or the other,” Hallisey said.
Funding for the project will come out of money designated for recreational activities, Baumgartner said.
The council approved the measure for eminent domain in a 7-0 vote June 26, citing apparent neighborhood and homeowner support.
“Just to be clear, just because we didn’t get the votes doesn’t mean they didn’t want it,” Councilman Hank Dugie said. “We just couldn’t get enough.”
Baumgartner after the meeting said he should have reached out to the homeowner’s association before the meeting agenda was released, but he looks forward to working with the association on the issue.
