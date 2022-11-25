LA MARQUE
Walmart will staff its La Marque store with two additional asset protection associates in an effort to reduce a staggering increase in property crime in the city, Vinny Muanza, market asset protection manager for the mega-retailer, said.
Updated: November 25, 2022 @ 10:51 pm
Walmart will staff its La Marque store with two additional asset protection associates in an effort to reduce a staggering increase in property crime in the city, Vinny Muanza, market asset protection manager for the mega-retailer, said.
Police officials told the city council in October that although crime in general was down, property crime was up sharply and most of that spike could be traced to shoplifting at the Walmart store, 6410 Interstate 45 S.
“The number of shopliftings in the store has risen by 39 percent since last year,” Muanza said.
La Marque police have arrested 205 people for shoplifting at Walmart so far in 2022.
The city’s police department is working with Walmart and its asset protection team on strategies to decrease theft at the store, which could assist in lowering the city's crime rate.
People with Texas City addresses made up 31 percentage of those detained for property crimes at Walmart, the biggest share, recent statistics from the police department show.
La Marque addresses accounted for 15 percent, the next highest share of those detained.
Although the police department can't help reduce the crime taking place in the store, the property crimes inside Walmart drive up the city's overall crime rate.
The city reported roughly one shoplifting per day from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 this year.
Shoplifting accounted for 70 percent of all theft in the city, Police Randall Aragon said in a city council meeting Oct. 10.
“If we didn’t have shopliftings, our property crime rate would be down 13 percent instead of up 12.1 percent,” he said.
Property crimes consist of larceny, burglary and motor vehicle theft, Aragon said.
At 9 percent, Walgreens stands as the second most common place for shoplifting in the city behind Walmart, which accounts for 80 percent of all shopliftings taken place in the city this year.
Nationwide, Walmart has improved surveillance and added staff to check receipts at exits in a continued effort to reduce shopliftings, Muanza said.
Hiring two additional asset protection associates is one of the many ways the store intends to reduce a climbing crime rate.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
