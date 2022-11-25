La Marque Walmart

The property crime rate in La Marque is on the rise and shoplifting crimes account for a large percentage of that increase. According to the police Chief Randall Aragon, 80 percent of the shoplifting crimes come from the Walmart Supercenter in La Marque.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

LA MARQUE

Walmart will staff its La Marque store with two additional asset protection associates in an effort to reduce a staggering increase in property crime in the city, Vinny Muanza, market asset protection manager for the mega-retailer, said.

