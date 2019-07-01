GALVESTON
One of Galveston’s most prominent historic cemeteries will undergo a facelift in the next few weeks.
Last week, the city began removing the old fencing around the Broadway Cemetery Historic District, 43rd Street and Broadway, and will later this month begin installing decorative lights, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Adding lights are an attempt to brighten the area to deter vandals, while removing the fence is meant to make it look better, Barnett said.
“The intent is to improve the overall appearance of the cemetery,” Barnett said.
The fence is in bad shape, Barnett said.
“It’s badly corroded and not attractive,” Barnett said.
The city doesn’t anticipate that taking down the fence will increase vandalism to the area because the cemetery already is easy to get into, Barnett said.
Anything that makes the area more visible is great news, said Dena Suis, owner of Bayside Chic, 4002 Broadway.
The furniture and home décor store is right across from the cemetery.
“It is quite dark over there,” Suis said.
Any light would likely help deter crime in the area, she said.
Suis closes her store at 5:30 p.m. and in the winter, it’s already dark outside at that time, she said. She’d feel more comfortable leaving work after dark with more light in the area, she said.
“Anything that can help, I’m for it,” Suis said.
Most of the lights will be concentrated near Broadway, according to a project plan document.
Bound by Broadway, Avenue L, 40th and 43rd streets, the cemetery is composed of seven separate cemeteries, according to historic records.
The cemetery was originally set aside by town charter in 1839, according to historic records.
While some of the cemeteries contained within the district are city owned, some sections are privately owned by churches or religious groups, according to the city records.
The cemetery is the latest area of town slated for additional lighting. The city in the past year has made efforts to improve lighting across the island, in part in attempt to encourage bicycling and walking.
The new lights will cost the city $46,885, Barnett said. City crews have been taking down the fence starting on 41st Street and moving west, then south, she said. Crews will follow the same route when installing the lights, she said.
