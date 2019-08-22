LEAGUE CITY
Five months after the city switched to a new utility billing system, residents should finally be free of the hiccups that plagued the beginnings of the transition, city officials have announced.
Still, more than 1,100 customers might need to manually pay outstanding May bills that never went through because of the billing glitches, city officials said. The utility department has temporarily set up a hotline to answer questions about unpaid utility bills.
“Again, we emphasize our apologies,” said Kristine Polian, the city’s director of finance.
The city switched to a new billing system using Plano-based Tyler Technologies’ Munis program after previously using Pennsylvania-based SunGuard software, city officials have said.
City staff members initially had issues with the new software communicating with other software and correctly converting the data to process online and reoccurring credit card payments from month to month, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
In April, residents went to city hall and online to complain about abnormally expensive utility bills. In May, city administrators announced they were delaying all utility billing statements while they coped with continued problems from the new system.
“Once we realized there was a problem, we temporarily suspended billing in order to ensure no customers’ accounts were adversely affected by being overcharged or charged a wrong amount,” Greer Osborne said.
It’s that May utility bill that might still be unpaid and must be paid manually, Greer Osborne said.
The billing department is still working to recoup about $84,000 in unpaid May bills, Greer Osborne said.
Starting on Oct. 1, residents will begin facing late penalties for late utility bills for the first time since the city suspended them in May, Greer Osborne said.
