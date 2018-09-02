Benjamin Choate, an eighth-grader in Clear Creek Independent School District, is a busy kid.
Between track, choir, theater, tennis, football and homework from all advanced classes, among other things, Choate often doesn’t make it to bed each night before 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., he said.
And navigating all of those activities and managing the resulting stress is sometimes difficult, both for Choate and his family, said Brandie Chandler, his mother.
“It’s definitely a struggle,” she said. “We’re getting into a serious time where he’s going to have to start making cuts. I tell him he can’t do everything. He definitely feels it, too.”
Choate is among a fast-growing U.S. population of children who are feeling over-scheduled and stressed out about it.
“Some of the basic health behaviors are contributing to it,” said Julia Poritz, a psychologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch. “It’s not getting enough sleep, healthy meals and not having enough down time and time for relaxation.”
Teenagers reported being more stressed than adults, averaging a 5.8 stress level on a scale of 1 to 10 versus 5.1 for adults, according to a 2013 study on behalf of the American Psychological Association.
And Choate isn’t the only one.
Tania Brown, who has two children in first and fifth grade at Wedgewood Elementary in Friendswood, said managing her kids’ activities is basically a full-time job.
“It’s very stressful volunteering as room mom, working full time and household duties,” she said.
Brown’s daughter participates in beauty pageants and her son plays soccer, she said.
Managing the sports, pageants and play dates is a lot, she said.
Chandler agreed, especially when younger children are involved.
“Since he can’t drive himself, it’s hard getting him all over the place,” Chandler said. “He ends up waiting a lot, and he’s not the only child.”
Students often participate in multiple after-school activities and families with several siblings struggle to keep track of it all, Chandler said.
“If he ever comes home in the afternoon it’s like, ‘what did we forget?’” Chandler said.
Children and families are happiest if they can balance responsibilities, said League City resident Emily Auffarber, an assistant principal and mother of three children.
“One thing is both of our boys play All-Star baseball, but we haven’t let them play on select and travel teams,” Auffarber said. “You have to learn where your line is and where you can’t cross over.”
With so many students participating in several activities, multiple parents can divide transportation responsibilities, Auffarber said.
“It takes a village,” she said. “I used to hate that phrase, but there are some nights where the kids are all three going different places and you might call a friend to take some.”
Sarah Eaves, who has kids in Clear Creek Independent School District, agreed that it’s important to maintain a balance.
“We’ve been the family that had some sort of activity every single night and it was just too much,” Eaves said. “We said, ‘this isn’t working for our family, so we aren’t going to do it any longer.’”
Now Eaves’ children each play piano and a sport, but they make sure to have dinner as a family each night, she said.
Some parents and kids do forget to decompress every once in a while, Poritz said.
Which is why the Auffarbers limit the childrens’ access to phones and screens, Auffarber said.
“It’s about finding that balance,” she said. “You have to let them do what they enjoy, but once it’s not fun anymore, let them step back.”
Students’ lives these days seem much busier than they were years ago, Eaves said.
“We just didn’t have as many activities back then,” Eaves said. “And the pressures facing teens today? I can’t even imagine. Everything feels so high stakes — class rank, AP courses, athletics, part-time jobs — it’s much more competitive.”
The issue isn’t unique to Galveston County-area schools, either, Eaves said.
Experts are now finding students need more sleep than previously thought, Poritz said. The exact time varies from student to student, but about eight or nine hours, she said.
But participating in many activities is fun for students like Choate, he said.
“On some occasions it can be a lot, but I just do my best,” he said.
Anytime Choate and Chandler talk about cutting back on activities, Choate will give her a list of what they can’t get rid of, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.