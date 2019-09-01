As the sun beat down on a hot, August day, Brandon Doyle, Cody Pryor and Taleisin Hill worked to expand a garden while sweating through their clothes.
While constantly wiping the sweat from their faces, Doyle and his team worked to create a beautiful space for their clients.
Heat advisories have been issued 11 times in Galveston County this summer with one excessive heat warning on Aug. 8, Nikki Hathaway, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said.
August is on track to be Galveston’s second warmest August in its history with an average temperature of 87.9, according to the National Weather Service.
Although sweltering heat in the county is typical every summer, the effects can be dangerous to the thousands of Galveston County residents — whether landscapers, construction and postal workers, lifeguards — who spend significant time outside to make a living.
Every year, nationally dozens of workers die and thousands more become ill while working in extreme heat or humid conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. There is a range of heat illnesses that can affect anyone, regardless of age or physical condition.
Exposure to environmental heat led to 37 work-related deaths and 2,830 nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses involving days away from work in 2015, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Thirty-three of the 37 fatal work injuries caused by exposure to environmental heat occurred in the summer months of June through September. Texas — with 340 and California with 270 — had the highest number of nonfatal injuries and illnesses with days away from work in 2015.
OSHA in 2011 launched its Heat Illness Prevention campaign to educate employers and workers on the dangers of laboring in the heat with the main preventive message: Water. Rest. Shade.
Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are among the things the body can experience when overexposed to heat, which can cause long-term problems, health officials warn.
Doyle is the owner of Hummingbird Landscapes, a landscaping company that specializes in improving and maintaining gardens.
“The heat doesn’t bother me as much because I’ve been doing this for so long,” Doyle said. “It’s a chore for some, but I’m just use to it at this point.”
Doyle has been in the landscaping business for 13 years and works hard no matter what time of the year it is, he said.
“We stay pretty busy and tend to work for the same amount of time throughout the year,” Doyle said. “However, we will take the day off if the temperature reaches over 100 degrees.”
To combat heat and humidity, Doyle and his team take coolers packed with water and Gatorade to their work sites to stay hydrated through the jobs, they said. Doyle also keeps a rag handy to wipe sweat fro his face while working in yards.
Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis strives to train all members of beach patrol to follow the advice they give to beachgoers, he said.
“We start training in the beginning of summer in May so lifeguards can slowly get acclimated to the heat,” Davis said. “Hydration is a big part of being mentally aware, which is imperative on beach patrol.”
Davis emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated and aware, so lifeguards can stay vigilant through their shifts. If someone doesn’t drink enough water, it could affect how well they are able to pay attention during their shift.
In the summer, members of beach patrol are provided with dry fit shirts, hats that cover their faces and necks and three tubes of high SPF sunscreen.
“I try to teach them how to look out for cumulative dehydration, which can seem more like flu symptoms” Davis said. “Being outside everyday can be a shock to the body, even when in shape.”
“The sand is one of the biggest worries when it comes to working in the heat,” Beach Patrol lifeguard Stephen Limones said. “Sometimes, sand temperatures can reach 130 degrees while it doesn’t feel as hot outside.”
Limones uses a thermometer to monitor the heat of the sand while working on the beach, he said.
“I try to warn people to keep their pets at home when the sand is so hot, because it can scar dogs’ feet when they walk,” Limones said.
Danielle White with the U.S. Postal Service takes a large hat, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen on her routes, she said. Many mail deliverers pack coolers with water and other drinks to stay hydrated on longer routes.
People who need to make a living can’t change the weather, but they can alleviate the effects.
“The most important thing for people is to stay hydrated,” Hathaway said. “If you are not drinking water, you are much more susceptible to heat exhaustion.”
It’s also necessary to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion.
Symptoms to look for included confusion, dizziness, headache and fainting, according to Impact Magazine by the University of Texas Medical Branch. It’s also important to listen to your body and seek cooler temperatures if you don’t feel well, health officials warn.
“The heat can’t stop us from doing our job,” Doyle said. “It just might suck from time to time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.