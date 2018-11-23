Hundreds of people stood in front of the Hotel Galvez to watch the lights brighten a corner of Seawall Boulevard. A 35-foot tree was lit in the front while Santa Claus paid a visit to the hotel for children wanting to give him their Christmas wishes. The free public celebration also featured entertainment from the Galveston Ballet and local children’s choirs.
— Kelsey Walling
