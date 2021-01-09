The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Lt. Cmdr. Edward Lea U.S.N.-Camp Number 2 hosted a commemoration ceremony at Trinity Episcopal Cemetery in Galveston on Saturday to mark the Jan. 1, 1863 Battle of Galveston.
The battle, fought between Union and Confederate forces on sea and land, resulted in the Confederacy expelling occupying Union troops from Galveston.
Lt. Commander Edward Lea, a Union naval officer, was killed aboard his ship, the USS Harriet Lane, during the battle. After being mortally wounded, he was found by his father, Albert Lea, a major in the Confederate Army, who was present at the battle and boarded the ship to check on the welfare of his son.
