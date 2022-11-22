BACLIFF
It was an ordinary night until Richard Powers saw the tentacle-like lights floating over his home. Without an easy explanation for what he witnessed, Powers had seen what is by definition an unidentified flying object — a UFO.
Powers, a retired technician, saw thin, white connected lights, coursing through the sky Oct. 4 while he was at a gathering with friends.
Powers, who affirmed he was sober during the encounter, said a bright orange flash in the sky caught his eye and was followed by thin lights undulating together for a brief moment before rapidly separating.
The thin lights then turned into eight separate beams of light, he said Tuesday.
The lights were too far up in the sky and much too fast to have been drones, which he had seen many times, Powers said.
“If you blinked you would’ve missed them,” Powers said. “They were so fast it was phenomenal.”
With his observation, Powers joined a growing number of Americans and Texans who’ve seen something in the sky that defies their understanding.
Reports of UFOs have increased in the United States and Texas has been a major hot spot in the past few years, said Ken Jordan, state director of the Mutual UFO Network.
The group, best known by the acronym MUFON, is a nonprofit that studies reports of UFO sightings. It has more than 4,000 members around the world and is active in 43 countries, Jordan said.
Texas has had 5,805 reported UFO sightings since 1949, according to the National UFO Reporting Center, a non-governmental, nonprofit corporation that investigates UFO sightings and alien contacts.
Although anything moving aloft and not clearly identified is, strictly speaking, a UFO, the sightings come with obvious implications of things otherwordly, such as extraterrestrial craft, or things undisclosed such as super-secret military technology.
The world still is divided among those who scoff at the notion that UFOs are anything more than the mundane seen in odd light, perhaps, and those who believe they might be far more. But the possibility of far more has become much more widely accepted recently than it had been in the past.
The U.S. Congress gathered May 17 to discuss recent sightings of unexplained aerial phenomena in the nation. It was the first such meeting since 1969.
Lawmakers were shown declassified videos of UAPs, or unexplained aerial phenomena, including a video shot by a military pilot passing a spherical object in the distance, The New York Times reported.
“The stigma associated with UAPs has gotten in the way of good intelligence analysis,” U.S. Rep. André Carson said at the meeting. “Pilots avoided reporting or were laughed at when they did.”
Pentagon officials testified under oath that the U.S. Government did not collect materials from alien landings on Earth, The New York Times reported.
The Pentagon and the Central Intelligence Agency have been looking into reports of unidentified objects in the sky for decades, the Associated Press reported.
From 1952 to 1969, the government had a U.S. Air Force program named Project Blue Book, which was made to investigate UFOs, according to Project Blue Book, which is a document that can be found on the FBI’s public vault website.
The reports were made available by the Freedom of Information Act.
From 1947 to 1969 there were a total 12,618 UFO sightings, many of which were explained but 701 of which were never identified by the government, according to Project Blue Book.
On Dec. 17, 1969 the secretary of the Air Force announced the termination of the program, according to the document.
UFO sightings in America go as far back as 1639 when Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony John Winthrop wrote in his journal about citizens encountering strange bright lights in the sky.
Winthrop had described a story of three credible men rowing a boat when they had seen a great light alternating throughout the sky, which still has historians and scientists discussing what it could’ve been.
Powers acknowledges that inevitably there will be readers who will doubt the experience. But it won’t change his mind about the encounter, he said.
Friends he has shown the photos also were awed by it, he said.
Powers, who has had two heart attacks in the past two months, thought it was important to reach out to the media about his encounter out of fear he would die soon, he said.
“There’s something out there,” Powers said. “And I’ve seen it.”
