TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to keep in place the city tax rate for the 2022 fiscal year.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 12:01 am
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
