GALVESTON
After three weeks of bargaining, the city and the Galveston Municipal Police Association have reached an agreement on a contract for officer pay and other workplace conditions.
Teams from the two entities wrapped up details Thursday, agreeing to an average 5.8 percent pay raise for police officers, depending upon rank and longevity within the department. The raise will be effective Jan. 1, if approved by the Galveston City Council.
Salaries range from $50,504 for officers just sworn in to nearly $100,000 for a lieutenant who’s been on the force six years or longer. Mid-ranking officers with seven to 10 years or more on the force will see the highest bump in pay with raises of 7.84 percent and 7.66 percent respectively, according to agreed-upon numbers.
Negotiators referred to an agreed-upon list of comparable departments, including Texas City and League City, to guide proposed pay raises.
In the third year of the four-year deal, police and the city will take a new look at the list of comparable departments and adjust Galveston officers’ pay to fit within a market range, they said.
Officers will receive a minimum 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment in the second and fourth years.
Final negotiations Thursday involved business leave days for training, overtime pay and the length of the contract.
Police negotiators wanted a system to collect and share a pool of hours to send officers to trainings, so they didn’t have to use vacation hours for police business. The city agreed to terms but didn’t anticipate having to use it much and recommended putting a limit on use of leave time for such purposes.
Earlier in the negotiations, the city denied a police union request for elevated pay for officers working holidays.
Both parties agreed on strategies for limiting overtime pay.
The length of the agreed-upon contract is four years, a point central to negotiations. Police representatives preferred revisiting employment contracts more frequently or a two-year contract while the city consistently argued for a four-year contract.
These were the first negotiations between police and the city since the state mandated changes to the police pension. The Texas Legislature in May approved a deal restructuring the police pension plan that committed the city of Galveston to increasing its contribution by $385,000 per year.
The contract will have to receive approval of the city council to be finalized and put into effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.