Deborah Brillouet, center, accompanied by her daughter Tammy Dean, places dog tags in memory of her husband, Jack J. Brillouet, on an orange cross during the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 685’s 27th annual Watch Fire Memorial at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Dog tags representing 24 Galveston County Vietnam veterans who died in the last two years were placed on the orange cross that represents Agent Orange exposure.
The family of Robert R. Rodriguez place a dog tag in his memory on an orange cross during the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 685’s 27th annual Watch Fire Memorial at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Dog tags representing 24 Galveston County Vietnam veterans who died in the last two years were placed on the orange cross that represents Agent Orange exposure.
Field crosses representing each of the wars from World War I to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are lined up during the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 685’s 27th annual Watch Fire Memorial at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Buddy Farina, with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 685, explains the meaning of the POW/MIA table during the chapter’s 27th annual Watch Fire Memorial at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Fidencio Leija, founder and president of Operation Honor Our Local Veterans and a Santa Fe city councilman, lights the watch fire Sunday, May 30, 2021, during the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 685’s 27th annual Watch Fire Memorial at Jack Brook Park in Hitchcock.
United States Rep. Randy Weber, left, talks with James Flex II about the display of crosses and dog tags Flex made to honor the Galveston County residents killed during wars, from World War I to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars at the Galveston County Veterans Memorial at Jack Brooks Park on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
