LEAGUE CITY
It started as a simple second reading of revisions to the city’s ethics ordinances, but a city council meeting this week quickly shifted into a conversation about the influence of campaign finance money and the ethics of accepting large contributions when Mayor Pat Hallisey proposed cutting a section about donation limits.
The council opted against removing the section, and instead increased the amount of a contribution that would require a council member to declare a conflict of interest from $1,000 a campaign cycle up to $1,500.
The fact that a nonpartisan, volunteer board was discussing the thorny issue at all was somewhat rare, but might be getting less so as party politics, ideology and campaign money intrude more and more in local governance, experts said.
“I think local nonpartisan elections are the next great political battleground,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston. “Local elections are getting more competitive, and you’ve also got party and partisan politics slowly creeping in.”
Hallisey had proposed removing a rule requiring a council member or mayor who received campaign contributions of more than $1,000 during an election cycle from a single source to refrain from deliberating or voting on matters involving the contributor.
He argued that it costs money to run for office and that regulating contributions gives an unfair advantage to people with the financial means to fund campaigns with their own money.
Councilman Larry Millican had previously questioned the $1,000 threshold in the ordinance, which city officials said had been in place for several years.
“You get a candidate like Hank Dugie, I bet he hasn’t spent $5,000 total,” Millican said, referring to a council colleague. “But he hasn’t had an opponent. I’ll tell you that me, on the other hand, I had three opponents when I ran and spent something like $25,000 or $30,000.”
Campaign finance reports for council members shows a wide range of campaign contributions. Some, such as Councilman Todd Kinsey, raised relatively little money during an unopposed campaign while others spent more and received more high-dollar contributions.
For Millican, it’s not so much a conversation about how much money it costs to buy a council member’s vote as a philosophical consideration of what the limit should be, he said.
“The correct number is not what I personally think is right or wrong, but what the public conceives of and relates to as buying input,” he said.
Still other members of council, such as Councilman Nick Long, argued $1,000 should should remain as the conflict threshold.
“I think it’s kind of crazy that in a city council election, someone would need to donate more than $1,500,” Long said. “I really didn’t raise any, so much as spend my own money. I had some friends and family donate $100, but I can’t imagine why you’d need to raise $15,000, $20,000 or $30,000.”
Hallisey, meanwhile, argued that the state doesn’t have a limit on campaign contributions and the city should follow that lead. The rule won’t stop people without ethics from being bought; people are moral or they aren’t, he argued.
Largely, the council seemed to agree with Hallisey’s last point — no one on council is influenced by the donations they’ve received.
“I just don’t think that’s the case,” Millican said. “No one has that little integrity to be influenced by that amount.
“And staff is largely the one making decisions about who to hire. We give guidance and direction, but as far as who we do business with, bid requirements are so well-defined that we don’t have a lot of input there.”
Yet developers do account for many of the largest contributions in recent years and why else would they be so willing to donate, some argued.
“I think it’s exactly as nefarious as implied,” Rottinghaus said. “It’s certainly true that any municipality that’s growing and has serious infrastructure needs, like League City, is going to get most funding in elections coming from developers and engineers looking to influence the flow of contracts into the front door.”
But Rottinghaus’ opinion wasn’t shared in League City. And there are several logistical issues that arise when it comes to limiting campaign contributions, Rottinghaus said.
“The logistics of recusal can be complicated when you have such a small universe of donors, incumbents and projects,” he said. “So far, several municipalities have had candidates decide not to take money from certain developers and self-policed this kind of enterprise.”
Councilman Chad Tressler proposed, rather than a limit before declaring a conflict of interest, an absolute limit in how much one group or person could contribute during an election cycle. But the council ultimately approved a simple increase, from $1,000 to $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.