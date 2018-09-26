LEAGUE CITY
League City, which is billing itself as a prime destination for athletic events, will host a three-day tournament in April that city staff said will bring $500,000 in economic benefit to the area, officials announced.
Using Clear Creek Independent School District facilities, the area will host the 20th annual Texas Basketball Classic April 26 to April 28, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The high-school tournament will bring more than 125 teams, including parents, officials and college scouts to League City, Greer Osborne said.
The League City Convention & Visitors Bureau has been courting sports tourism opportunities for Galveston County’s largest city since 2017, bureau administrator Bryan Roller said.
Sports tourism is any travel in which people are either observing or participating in sporting events and, in recent years, has become a target for cities across the state and country, including Galveston and League City.
Experts have been divided on how financially beneficial the market is, but city staff members argue League City will benefit from using Clear Creek’s facilities.
The school district also saw benefits in the partnership, officials said.
“We enthusiastically support initiatives that bring people to our area to see the quality of living and learning afforded to them in League City,” said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district. “We work with the city and other community organizations to facilitate rental agreements of our schools and fields on a regular basis.”
The April tournament will include games at Clear Creek and Clear Falls high schools, officials said.
Nelson Brand Sports, a Houston-based marketing and event management firm, operates the tournament, which it describes as one of the longest-running tournaments in the southwestern United States.
Pearland has hosted the tournament in previous years, according to the firm’s website.
A man representing the firm did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Wednesday about why League City was chosen to host the tournament.
The city already has had some success courting athletic events, including being back-to-back hosts of the Major League Quidditch Championship in 2016 and 2017, officials said.
City staff in January 2017 hired Roller at a salary of about $55,000 to draw more visitors to the fast-growing area.
