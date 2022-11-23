Houston man charged in deadly Kemah shooting, sheriff says By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Nov 23, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEMAHLaw officers Wednesday arrested a Houston man in connection to a shooting death last week in Kemah and learned a second man had died from wounds suffered in the shooting.Mark Anthony Vigil, 18, is charged with capital murder in the death of Richard Rocco, 55, of Kemah.Rocco was shot about 11:40 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Summerbrooke Apartments in the 1200 block of Lawrence Road, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.“It appears that there may have been an altercation that led to the shooting,” Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.Rocco was shot multiple times and pronounced dead after being transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, Trochesset said.Investigators learned Joshua Rojas, 17, of Houston, who was accompanying Vigil also was shot during the altercation, Trochesset said.Vigil drove Rojas to a home in South Houston, from which a family member drove him to a Pasadena area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Trochesset said.It was unclear Wednesday who shot Rojas, Trochesset said.Vigil is charged with capital murder and being held in the Galveston County Jail on $500,000 in bonds.“This is being charged as a capital crime because an additional death occurred,” Trochesset said.The investigation still was underway and more arrests were possible, Trochesset said.Anybody with information about this case should call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 409-763-8477. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news

Tags Henry Trochesset Kemah Mark Anthony Vigil Criminal Law Crime Law Joshua Rojas Richard Rocco Shooting Galveston County

Trace Harris
Reporter 