GALVESTON COUNTY
While suicide rates are increasing nationwide, Galveston County’s per capita rate always had been far higher than the national average, according to area trackers of such grim trends.
Between 1999 and 2017, the national suicide rate increased about 33 percent, from about 10.5 per 100,000 people up to 14 per 100,000 people, according to the most recent report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
But Galveston County’s rate had long hovered around the 14 per 100,000 rate the country has just reached, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Though striking, the statistics aren’t surprising to people like Detrick Harper, a certified life coach.
Harper, who grew up in La Marque, twice attempted suicide as a teenager, he said.
“When you’re dealing with a small-town vibe, like Galveston County, there are already not a lot of things on the outside getting in,” Harper said. “It’s so close-knitted, and people are feeding off of each other’s energy. And no one is really providing that encouragement and speaking outside the box, saying there’s more to life.”
Bullying on social media and a lack of role models and community leaders also has exacerbated the problem among children and teenagers, Harper argues.
The numbers seem to bear out Harper’s observations.
Suicide rates for boys and girls between 10 and 19 years old have been increasing since 2007, according to a report in the Journal of the American Medicines, which analyzed data from 85,051 youth suicides between 1975 and 2016.
While 80 percent of those suicides were boys and only about 20 percent girls, the rate of female suicide in that age range since 2007 has increased at a faster pace than boys during the same time period, according to the report.
Suicide among girls between 10 and 14 years old increased 12.7 percent compared to 7.1 percent for boys, and among girls between 15 and 19 years old it increased 7.9 percent compared to 3.5 percent for boys, according to the report.
The issue came to the forefront after at least three local girls — Bailie Lundy, Tracy Sanford and Brandy Vela — committed suicide between 2015 and 2017. In at least two of those instances, relatives attributed the deaths of bullying.
Those teen suicides shocked residents, inspired rallies among people who believe the deaths were directly linked to bullying and moved others — students and adults — to form groups to combat bullying.
The suicides launched a community discussion about the problem and possible solutions and they also inspired a months-long Daily News investigation.
But the problem isn’t limited to children.
Several times a year, Peter Davis, chief of the island’s beach patrol, must respond to reports that someone has committed suicide on a beach, he said.
There could be two major factors turning the beach and Galveston County into a destination for suicide attempts —one being that it’s the end of Interstate 45, and the other being that it’s a return to nature and the sea, Davis said.
And the rate is a serious cause for concern, said Jan Melis, the executive director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast Chapter.
While the numbers speak to a dramatic rise in suicides since the start of the 21st century, the causes behind the trend are hard to identify, according to a report by the American Psychological Association.
“At the individual level, there is never a single cause of suicide,” said Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “There are always multiple risk factors.”
Some possibilities, however, include relationship issues, unemployment and financial crisis, among others, according to the report.
One issue researchers face in determining specific causes is a lack of data, officials said. Galveston County, for instance, only keeps computerized data on suicides as far back as 2014, Florence said.
The medical examiner’s office ruled a high of 60 deaths as suicides in 2015, he said. Since then, the numbers have fluctuated somewhat, Florence said. Officials ruled 49 suicides in 2016, 56 in 2017 and 52 in 2018.
Though Galveston County now falls in line with the national average, it still ranks above the state average suicide rate. More than 3,403 Texans died by suicide in 2015, the most recent year for which data is available, according to the University of Texas System Office of Health Affairs.
That’s an average of almost 12 per 100,000 people, officials said.
Suicide is the 10th highest cause of death in the United States, indicating a higher prevalence of suicide in general.
