GALVESTON
Two days after a gunman walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 people, more than 100 people gathered at Galveston’s largest synagogue to pray for healing and peace.
“We need each other in times like this,” said Congregation B’nai Israel Rabbi Matt Cohen. “It’s times like this that we come together for hope and wholeness.”
The special service included songs, poetry and prayers. At the beginning of the service, Cohen lit a candle and talked about being hopeful in the face of great tragedy.
“We can’t allow something like this to keep us from moving forward,” he said. “We are that light in the darkness.”
Congregation B’Nai Israel is Galveston’s oldest and largest synagogue. This year, it celebrated its 150th anniversary on the island.
Before the service, Cohen said there has been few, if any, threats of violence ever made against the synagogue.
In recent years, however, the synagogue has started locking most of its doors and hiring security to protect congregants against attacks. After Saturday’s shooting, the Galveston Police Department sent extra police officers to the congregation
He pointed to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks as the time when thoughts about security began to change — though shootings in public places over the past 20 years also have changed perceptions of safety.
“There’s always a chance of someone going and doing this,” he said. “I think where we are right now as a country, there’s so much divide, there’s so much hatred and anger and radicalization that nothing is out of the question.”
Some groups say there is a rising number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States. An audit by the Defamation League estimated that such incidents, including physical assaults, vandalism and attacks on Jewish institutions rose nearly 60 percent in 2017 over the previous year. The group recorded more than 1,900 anti-Semitic incidents around the country, it said.
Rabbi Jimmy Kessler, Congregation B’nai Israel’s rabbi emeritus, said threats against and attacks on Jewish people was nothing new, and that people must not encourage more hate by remaining silent after the shooting.
“They lost their lives for being who they were,” he said. “We must demonstrate we are not constrained or afraid.”
Members of the congregation embraced each other as they read a prayer for peace, and some people wept as the name of the 11 people killed inside the Tree of Life synagogue were read aloud.
The attack on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday is believed to be the deadliest single attack on Jews in U.S. history. The 11 people killed ranged in age from 54 to 97.
The man accused in the attack used an AR-15 rifle and three handguns during the mass killing, police said. He allegedly said, “I just want to kill Jews” and “All these Jews need to die” after he was arrested.
He was arraigned in Pittsburgh court on Monday. He did not enter a plea. Federal prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against him.
