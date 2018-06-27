GALVESTON
Park board trustees are considering changes to a controversial program under which private firms can use heavy equipment to move seaweed off island beaches.
The beach-cleaning program allowing third parties to work under the umbrella of a federal permit the park board holds has raised legal and environmental concerns from the start.
The latest rub stems from an environmental group’s complaints that a beach-cleaning company working under the permit routinely violates terms of the permit. The company’s owner has denied the violations.
A Green Expectations pays the park board to work under its permit and has contracts with about 18 homeowner associations to clean beaches not managed or cleaned by the park board, officials said.
An attorney working for the park board this week said the company’s business model raises concerns about possible permit violations.
The permit requires 10 percent of the beach be covered with debris before equipment can be used, said Carla Cotropia, the park board’s attorney.
But the firm’s contracts with the homeowners associations call for regularly scheduled beach maintenance, which may happen on days when the 10 percent requirement is not met, she said.
“This business model is in direct conflict with our permit,” Cotropia said.
The Turtle Island Restoration Network has accused the company of violating federal standards and raised concerns about mechanized beach cleaning. The group’s director, Joanie Steinhaus, contends using heavy equipment to clean beaches is harmful to the environment and causes erosion.
Under the permit, certified turtle monitors search for nests before cleaning, and the organization is notified any time beach cleaning is occurring, so it can monitor the work.
Hernan Botero, owner of the island’s largest beach cleaning company, denied any violation of the permit. His company has several certified turtle monitors and follows the regulations, he said.
The alleged violations did not occur during a time when the company was operating under the park board’s permit, so the park board had no reason to determine whether the violations had taken place, Cotropia said.
But the arrangement has been a “constant source of friction” between the company, the Turtle Island Restoration Network and the park board staff, Cotropia said.
Park board officials have worried that allowing private firms to operate under their permit could jeopardize the permit itself, she said.
At a meeting this week, the park board voted to consider three options.
It could consider continuing the program with new requirements and possibly new expenses for contractors or restricting the programs. Trustees could also consider a plan to help the contractor obtain his own permit.
NEEDING A PERMIT
Until 2014, the park board, some homeowners associations and private companies hired to clean beaches had been using heavy equipment to move seaweed in violation of federal guidelines.
The Army Corps of Engineers stopped the practice at the urging of environmentalists, who were concerned about damage the heavy equipment could cause to beaches and wildlife. The park board then started the process of getting a permit to work in compliance with federal standards.
The park board obtained an island-wide permit last spring — an endeavor that took two years and cost the board more than $100,000.
The park board cleans public beaches in areas commonly referred to as the “wet” beach but ceased cleaning the dunes and dry areas of certain beaches several years ago, Trustee Craig Brown said.
Botero approached the park board seeking permission to work under its permit. His business plans were to serve homeowners associations who no longer received park board cleaning services, Brown said.
The park board in July voted on a long-term plan to allow qualified private vendors to work under the permit, despite concerns among trustees about liability.
Botero’s company is the only one so far to contract with the board.
PRISTINE BEACHES, ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIONS
In a lengthy meeting Tuesday, Botero, Steinhaus and representatives from various homeowners associations turned out to petition trustees on the issue.
Debbie Hassel, community manager for Pointe West Property Owners Association, argued on behalf of Botero, saying his company took seriously the environmental protections and always had turtle monitors on staff while cleaning the property’s beaches. The services were important to residents, she said.
“We can’t make the waters look blue, but we can make the beaches beautiful,” Hassel said.
The network did not have anything personally against Botero or his company, but the corps has rules and jurisdiction over how beaches are cleaned that dictate the beaches must have levels of debris before being cleaned, Steinhaus said.
Those standards were important for the sea turtles and for preventing erosion, she said.
“They may be looking better, but it’s causing erosion,” Steinhaus said.
Tony Brown, an attorney representing Botero’s company, argued Galveston’s permit was unusual in having a 10 percent requirement. But Cotropia said that didn’t matter.
“Even if our permit is the only one in the entire world that has 10 percent, it doesn’t change the fact that that’s what we have,” Cotropia said. “I just know I don’t want us to lose our permit, so we all need to be real clear about what 10 percent means.”
Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun called for meetings between the different parties before the board votes again.
