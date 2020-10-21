After more than four decades of teaching Galveston students from all walks of life, Michael Merritte’s teaching career in the Galveston Independent School District has come to a grand end.

An island native and resident, Merritte, 66, is better known as Ball High School’s inspiring speech and debate teacher who retired May 31 after teaching — give or take — close to 8,000 students, which propelled him into being named the Texas Speech Communication Association’s High School Educator of the Year for 2020.

