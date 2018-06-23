GALVESTON
The city is selling about $180,000 worth of right of way near the former Falstaff Brewery complex to a developer renovating and restoring the building for cruise ship and venue parking.
The Galveston City Council voted unanimously Thursday to sell more than 15,000 square feet of right of way from the west side of 35th Street along Postoffice to the east side of 36th Street and adjacent property. The appraised values were estimated at $180,000 combined, which the developer, Friendswood attorney Jerome Karam, will buy from the city, officials said.
The lots will be used for cruise ship passenger parking and parking for the venue space, hotel and indoor storage units Karam is building in the former Falstaff Brewery at 33rd and Church streets.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Jackie Cole aired concerns about putting in a parking lot, but ultimately voted for the acquisition because the parking will be used for the businesses in the former brewery.
“I’m having a lot of trouble with paving paradise to put up a parking lot, but since this is going to be in the long run the parking for your facility, you’re going to need it,” Cole said.
Karam announced earlier this month he had signed a contract with Hotel RL, an upscale brand owned by Red Lion Hotels Corp. Karam also has entered into an agreement with Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts to manage the property, he said. Construction on the hotel could begin in the fall, he said.
In June 2015, Karam bought the 313,000-square-foot brewery complex, which had been constructed in 1905 and had greatly deteriorated since closing in 1981.
Under Karam’s ownership, the property has been divided into four plats. Along with the hotel, Karam is developing a climate-controlled storage facility at the Falstaff site and plans an event center on the fifth floor of the storage facility, in what had been the Falstaff Brewery tasting room. The event venue, which he has yet to name, will accommodate 500 people and be accessible from a walkway connected to the hotel, Karam said.
(1) comment
Well, if they eventually take all the trees and put 'em in a tree museum, Ms Cole is the ideal director.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.